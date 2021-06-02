Dollars for Scholars awards scholarships to local seniors

COURTESY OF FAIRPORT-PERINTON DOLLARS FOR SCHOLARS

Fairport-Perinton Dollars for Scholars presented 87 scholarships to 72 members of the Class of 2021 during an outdoor ceremony at Fairport High School.

Students received awards totaling $74,930 toward their post-secondary education.

“We are proud to honor our graduates for all of their hard work and share in their excitement for the future,” Chapter President Angie Kettell said. “We especially want to thank our generous donors, sponsors and the community for supporting our scholarship program.”

The scholarships were made possible by funds raised through the annual phone-a-thon, local sponsorships and direct donations.

Fairport-Perinton DFS, established in 1989, is a local chapter of Scholarship America. It administers scholarship funds for local groups and organizations, as well as its own scholarships. This year, 13 students received Chapter scholarships in recognition of their excellent efforts and outstanding character: Cameron Bernabei, Lily Bulkeley, Julea Farchione, Aidan Fish, Elizabeth Fish, Ashton Hall, Ostap Hryniv, Mackendra Nobes, Alex Pelletier, Julia Polino, Ella Protz, Madison Vangellow and Kathryn Woodruff.

A new scholarship, Raiders for Social Justice, was added this year to recognize students who represent the underserved and underrepresented in the community. Marian Huynh and

Grace Pazmino received this scholarship for demonstrating why social justice issues are important to them, how these issues have impacted their lives, and how they have or would like to affect positive social change.

Also receiving scholarships were Leo Allen, Abriana Arokiaraj, Sophia Bradford, Kelley Canham, Kathleen Cole, Sarah Danesh, Jackson Dietz, Colby Drechsler, Natalie Farchione, Sean Fay, Alyssa Fedrau, Preston Fuerbacher, Rachel Gauger, Claudia Giambrone, Sabrina Guo, Paige Harman, Caitlin Harvey, Taylor Havens, Gregory Herdzik, Bentley Hilbert, Alison Hills, Bryn Holmes, Natalie Hook, Jessica Jasie, Julia Kantor, Gavin Lamb, Andrew Le, Joshua Magil, Najum Malik, Aubrey Matthias, Ava McCune, Elizabeth McKechney, Maxwell McNally, Luisa Mellaci de Carvalho, Shreya Mocherla, Alexander Moczarski, Claire Molinich, Samantha Morreale, Molly Murray, Megan Newcombe, Julia Osler, Alec Petocchi, Laura Pink, Lauren Ronzo, Kaelen Ruder, Matthew Scarpelli, Sarai Skerritt, Sophia Socker, William Teasdale, Matthew Terzo, Trey Terzo, Emily Thompson, Zachary Thompson, Patrick Unger, Timothy Vaquero, Sean Waddington and Sarah Waldmiller.

Visit fairportdfs.org or facebook.com/fairportdfs for information about the chapter.