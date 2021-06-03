COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Hilton

Ryan Englert, of Hilton, was named to the winter 2021 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

North Chili

Amanda Kiser, of North Chili, was named to the winter 2021 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Josh Mantegna, of North Chili, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Music in music education from SUNY Potsdam.

Rochester

The speech team at Bradley University in Illinois won the 2021 National Speech Championship. Team member Joshua Beckles, of Rochester, won fifth place in duo performance, third in poetry performance and third in prose performance.

Jasmin Betances, Penelope Butterbaugh, Valerie Demler, Ashley Dorr, Jane Knoble, Ashlyn Sardisco, Erika Sasso and Justin Whitney, of Rochester, were named to the winter 2021 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Kyle Gear, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Southern California. Gear was a member of the D1 men’s volleyball team.

Samantha King, of Rochester, presented a senior thesis on “Examining stress markers during restricted environmental simulation” at Albright College in Pennsylvania. King majors in biochemistry.

Aliciana LoTemple, Drew Reuther, Tessa Spencer and Jared White, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY Potsdam. LoTemple, Reuther and White graduated summa cum laude, and Spencer graduated magna cum laude.

Erin Lynch and Isabella Stavalone, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Utah. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Alexander Schneeberger, of Rochester, was named to the winter 2021 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.5 to 3.699 GPA.

Zach Sechrist, of Rochester, recently graduated from Clarkson University in Potsdam with a Bachelor of Science with great distinction in biomolecular science, chemistry.