COLLEGE NOTES

Kimberly Cordon, Gabby Hight, Michael Palmerini, Jorianna Pistritto, Kiara Roman, Katelyn Spath, Mary Utter and Tena Wehrlin, of Farmington, and Alec Goldammer, Abby Hannel, Caitrin Kanashiro Godoi, Cameron Lindsay, Cory Mason, Maxwell Ruscio and Sarah Simmons, of Victor, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Blake Hildman and Skylar VanBortel, of Victor, graduated in May 2021 from Clarkson University in Potsdam. Hildman earned a Bachelor of Science in global supply chain management. VanBortel received a B.S. with distinction in biology, and minored in medicine and health care.

Anna Lee, of Victor, recently joined the University of Maryland, College Park chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Justin Myers and Madison Smith, of Victor, graduated in May 2021 from the University of Alabama. Myers earned a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration. Smith received a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Katelyn Opiela and Kyle Schreiner, of Farmington, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 quality point average.

Alec Schafer, of Farmington, and Kayla Purdy, of Victor, graduated in December 2020 from Clarkson University in Potsdam. Schafer earned a Bachelor of Science in global supply chain management with a project management minor. Purdy received a Bachelor of Science with great distinction in biomolecular science, honors program.