Camp Invention returning to Webster CSD

COURTESY OF WEBSTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Webster Central School District will offer Camp Invention to students in grades K-6 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 2-6 at Spry Middle School, 119 South Ave.

Camp Invention is a science, technology, engineering and math program led by local educators and grouped by grade level to create effective, encouraging learning environments. Its goal is to foster persistence, creativity, confidence and problem-solving skills in its campers.

Registration is $260. Extended camp hours run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for an additional $90. Call 800-968-4332 or visit invent.org/camp for information.