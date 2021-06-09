COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Gates

Anna Halpa, of Gates, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Greece

Miguel Ortiz, of Greece, received a scholarship from Tops Friendly Markets for 2021-22. The grocery retailer annually awards scholarships to first-year and matriculated college associates, associate dependents and associate grandchildren.

Hamlin

Dakota Ruhlman, of Hamlin, received a scholarship from Tops Friendly Markets for 2021-22. The grocery retailer annually awards scholarships to first-year and matriculated college associates, associate dependents and associate grandchildren.

Hilton

Alexandra Avangelista, Nicole Bansbach, Michael Denise, Noah Martella, Justin Pumputis and Taylor Tydings, of Hilton, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Molly Ball, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Ryan Butts, of Hilton, was named a Presidential Scholar for spring 2021 at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Alexander Faes, of Hilton, graduated in May 2021 with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Wilkes University in Pennsylvania.

Cash Lawson, of Hilton, graduated in May 2021 with a Master of Business Administration and a certificate in environmental management from Clarkson University in Potsdam.

Alyssa Lombardo and Ryan Schmitt, of Hilton, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Linzee Reyes, of Hilton, received a scholarship from Tops Friendly Markets for 2021-22. The grocery retailer annually awards scholarships to first-year and matriculated college associates, associate dependents and associate grandchildren.

North Chili

Joshua Anthony, of North Chili, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering from Clarkson University in Potsdam.

Sarah Cona, Grace Hunt, Ashlyn Raines and Hanna Walker, of North Chili, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Hannah Bardeen, Kathryn Batz, Lauren Begy, Aaron Boyko, Sara Bozza, Emily Brand, Samantha Burkovich, Rita Cancellieri, Emma Currie, Madeline Dembowski, Isabella DiGuardi, Jessica Donath, Sydney Federico, Lindsay Fink, Alicia Gonzalez, Giovanni Greer, Annalyse Greider, Gracyella Guilherme, Rachel Haller, Jessica Hoff, Jamie Hogancamp, Winter Holley, Farida Hosaini, Rebecca Hutchins, Falastin Ibrahim, Michael King, Audrey Lamendola, Andrew Latona, Vincent Le, Victoria Lebedko, William Levesque, Erika Ly, Benjamin Lyon, Desiree Madera, Rayna Mandara, Ryan Markowski, Jillian Masetta, Emily McIntyre, Lianne Moscato, Julianna Murphy, MacKenzie Noto, Isabella Orologio, John Paulino, Megan Pum, Ethan Rivers, Joshua Rowlinson, Adoniadis Savidis, Isabella Sherron, Crystal Simmons, Yakup Simsek, Olivia Skrotzki, Kenyetta Sloan, Brianna Spirko, Brook Tekle, Amber Temple, Jose Trejo, Jaelyn Turner, Jenna Welch, Skyler Whipple and Anthony Wynings, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Madison Boccacci, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Nick Buonaugurio, Tim Buonaugurio, Kevin Dick, Jared Kettinger, Josh Thompson, Anna Valenti and Ethan Wilson, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

Anari Chatman, Kaitlyn Johnson, Isabella Manuel and Brandon Mohr, of Rochester, received scholarships from Tops Friendly Markets for 2021-22. The grocery retailer annually awards scholarships to first-year and matriculated college associates, associate dependents and associate grandchildren.

Ryan Davis, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Kevin Dick, Jared Kettinger and Moriah Krause, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 from Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

Yusef Ely, Gillian Kurtic, Courtney Leary, Matthew Miller and Joanna O’Sullivan, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 from Clarkson University in Potsdam. Kuritc and Leary graduated with distinction.

Claire Gallucci, of Rochester, recently joined the Cazenovia College chapter of Alpha Lamba Delta, a national honor society that recognizes high academic achievement in the first year of college studies. To be eligible, students must earn a cumulative 3.5 GPA.

Samantha King, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and psychology, summa cum laude, from Albright College in Pennsylvania. King was named a Jacob Albright Scholar, and received the Benjamin H. Handorf Chemistry Award and Psychobiology Award.

Gillian Kurtic, Carl Rodenberg and Joshua To, of Rochester, were named Presidential Scholars for spring 2021 at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Andrew Moore and Sarah Moore, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Mount Union in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.55 GPA.

Catherine Oliver, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Wilkes University in Pennsylvania.

Nathaniel Ribis, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 quality point average.

Brian St. Denny, of Rochester, graduated in spring 2021 with a degree in health information technology from Western Technical College in Wisconsin.

Spencerport

Halie Guarino, Nathan Hueber and Marrisa Vidal, of Spencerport, received scholarships from Tops Friendly Markets for 2021-22. The grocery retailer annually awards scholarships to first-year and matriculated college associates, associate dependents and associate grandchildren.