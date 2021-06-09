COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Miranda Andre, Kaitlyn Bernal, Danielle Freezee, Grace Hossler, Nathan Klepes, Tori Kogler, Vivian Lucas, Adrianna Massaro, Ava Massaro, Serey Morton, Charlotte Paille, Noelle Pappano, Jonathan Parrinello, Alexandra Simonetti and Reese Stojanovski, of Penfield, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jeffrey Braschich, Jonathan Novak and Mia Petrone, of Penfield, graduated in May 2021 from Clarkson University in Potsdam. Petrone graduated with distinction.

Michael Green and Jonathan Novak, of Penfield, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Mia Petrone, of Penfield, was named a Presidential Scholar for spring 2021 at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Rochester

Camryn Brush, Catherine Budinger, Victoria Cappon, Elise Coon, Yaireliz Cruz, Mitchell Culver, Emily Erbland, Elyse Gosney, Amanda Heron, Tyree Malone, Jessica Michels, Yeter Olmez, Coleton Pallatto, Theresa Porter, Susan Rollinson, Chelsea Snelling, Jasmine Torres, Margaret Vay and Brianna Wilson, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Gabriella Gagarinas, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Cedarville University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Nicole Leva, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in human environmental sciences from the University of Alabama.

Jacob Lynch, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science with distinction in engineering and management, project management minor, from Clarkson University in Potsdam.

Charles Nash, of Rochester, was named a Presidential Scholar for spring 2021 at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Mary Olyer and Aaron Pilgrim, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 quality point average.

Shannon O’Mara, of Rochester, received the Applied Psychology Award, Research Recognition Award and Service Recognition Award for spring 2021 at John Carroll University in Ohio.

James Pollard, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Emma Sheehan, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Webster

Isabella Altieri, Morgan Beaton, Patrick Broderick, Thomas Burkhard, Logan Champlin, Taylor Coonelly, Lauren Fairchild, Giana Ferrara, Elena Garcia, Sophia Grimm, Kierstin Hammond, Caroline Holley, Olivia Iannone, Selin Ince, Aydan Karakus, Hollis Kroft, Kevin Lee, Anne Marshall, Allison Martucci, Olivia Mazza, Jessica McAvoy, Madison McIntee, Meghan Mendola, Juliana Miceli, Isabella Millman, Adriana Morelli, Rebecca Nicastro, Korinne Shaver, Jamie White, Grace Whitenack and Liliana Zucaro, of Webster, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Tyler Armstrong and Matthew Yonko, of Webster, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Maxwell Berry, of Webster, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Ryan Canham, Pierce Currie, Alec DeYoung, Courtney Talarico and Hayden Woodworth, of Webster, graduated in May 2021 from Clarkson University in Potsdam. DeYoung graduated with great distinction. Woodworth graduated with distinction.

Andrew D’Ambrosio, Celia Darling and Stephen Kay, of Webster, were named Presidential Scholars for spring 2021 at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Timothy Fletcher, of Webster, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Union University in Tennessee. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Christopher McKrell and Irving Salisbury, of Webster, graduated in May 2021 from Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

Christopher McKrell and Savanna Ramsay, of Webster, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

Katherine Peake, of Webster, received the Excellence in Biology Award and Outstanding Body Scholar Award for spring 2021 at John Carroll University in Ohio.

Abigail Whitmire, of Webster, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Cedarville University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.