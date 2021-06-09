COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

East Rochester

Benjamin Bogdan, of East Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts.

Mya Maloof, of East Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Fairport

Joshua Anna, Jordyn Bagley, Caroline Bennett, Julia Cougle, Tanner Crisafulli, Arianna Filiaci, Morgan Hughes, Grace Kelleher, Laura Konischram, Madison Lamendola, Brenna Lancto, Holly Luke, Emily McKay, Morrison Plenge, Olivia Quattrociocchi, Jenna Simpson, Steven Sitter, Makalah Sizer, Miyah Sizer, Hanna Slaughter, Anthony Terrore, Seth Terzo, Brianna Tisa, Mary Turner, Dimitri Vorobey and Veronica Watts, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Maxine Babcock and Erik Morrow, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 quality point average.

Abigail Belmont, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Cedarville University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Tim Bolda, Mick Clark, Anthony Lombardi, Brant McElveney and Natalie Peacock, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Olivia Caiola, of Fairport, received the Service Recognition Award for spring 2021 at John Carroll University in Ohio.

Matthew Ciolkowski and Renee LeBlanc, of Fairport, graduated in May 2021 from the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts. Ciolkowski graduated cum laude.

Bobby Guilfoil, Mason Kozody and Jaymes Suiter, of Fairport, were named Presidential Scholars for spring 2021 at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Karis Halley and Aaron Jenks, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

Natalya Kraus, of Fairport, graduated in May 2021 with bachelor’s degrees in psychology and women’s and gender studies from the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

Henrietta

Amy Aiken, Erin Bunce, Raechelle Hajduk, Kendra Jeffers, Christopher Kenney and Felicia Perham, of Henrietta, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Ashlyn Tucker, of Henrietta, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list with high distinction at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.85 GPA.

Pittsford

Lauren Arigo, Francesca Filiaci, Declan Reagan, Chris Rohrer, Patrick Sanna and Mark Yorkey, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Sydney Ball, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in biology from Saint Vincent College in Pennsylvania.

Joseph Brophy, Olivia Callon, Kathryn Carges, Raabia Cheema, Thomas Cincebox, Aaron Davis, Elisa Rose de la Fuente, Sarah Garber, Anna Kneeland, Virginia Kukaj, Chloe Lang, Alivia Martin, Aliantha Palka, Gabriella Ruiz, Sara Sankowski, Hannah Sertl, Victoria Soong, Mackenzie Sweet, Veronica Szaba, Katherine Thoma, Alexandra Valicenti and Tegan Wright, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rachel Brown and Gino Filiaci, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2021 from Clarkson University in Potsdam. Filiaci graduated with distinction.

Katelyn Claffey, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in management from Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

Benjamin Cleary, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in history from the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

Tamara Comins, Trevor Glantz, Alexa Golubjatnikov and Rebecca Johnson, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2021 from the University of Alabama.

Ellie Fantauzzo, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Harding University in Arkansas. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.65 GPA.

Chase Franz and Jacob Sciotti, of Pittsford, were named Presidential Scholars for spring 2021 at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Evan Realbuto, of Pittsford, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, in May 2021 from the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts.

Rochester

Kimberly Albers, Rebecca Audi, Michael Beckwith, Nivia Britt, Michael Buchman, Nyimeyayo Chujor, Samuel Diehl, Madeline Dovi, Alexander Duffy, Dana Eddy, Zeba Ellikka, Alexandra Foley, Matthew Glende, Justin James, Colleen Jensen, Matthew Kahler, Rachel Kelly, Soren Kilmer, Kezia Latin, Emmett Lewis-McKinzie, Enoch Li, Sara McCall, Lindsey Nudds, Abigail Palmer, Joanna Parker, Alexandrea Peters, Isabella Ponticello, Chloe Pouthier, Sam Reisinger, Bella Rubinton, Erin Schantz, Tori Simpson, Kevin Smith, Emmarae Stein, Tyler Sulik, Samantha Suveges, Ashlee Tobey, Chloe Van De Werken, Kerrigan Walters and Ariel Wiegand, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rachel Bankovich, Matthew Duver, Thompson Edwards, Bre Hamilton, Joshua LaBue, Hunter Lavoie and Haley Witucki, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Breanna Bre, Thompson Edwards, Adam Eshenaur and Miguel Montero, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 from Clarkson University in Potsdam. Bre and Edwards graduated with distinction.

Joseph Doerr, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts.

Elizabeth Holzhauer, of Rochester, received the Jeanette Eichenwald Interfaith Award during the 2021 Honors Convocation at Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania.

Greta Kerwin, of Rochester, was named a Presidential Scholar for spring 2021 at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Hailee McMullen and Maddilyn Mulcahy, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 quality point average.

Nate Sponsel, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

West Henrietta

Ben Brown, of West Henrietta, was named a Presidential Scholar for spring 2021 at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Tyler Coleman, Maya Cox, Amber Dangelmaier, Amy Dangelmaier, Danielle Deel, Alyssa Nguyen, Michael O'Hare and McKenna Servis, of West Henrietta, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Alexondra Petschke, of West Henrietta, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Clarkson University in Potsdam.