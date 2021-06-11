COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Erin Cypher and Isaiah Larsen, of Victor, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. Cypher graduated in May with a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies.

Joshua Herendeen, Joshua Ingerowski, Aiden O’Neil and Tanner Strickland, of Farmington, and Skylar VanBortel, of Victor, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Keith Kolaczyk and Kathryn Simplicio, of Victor, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s honor roll at Lawrence Technological University in Michigan. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Richard Pierpont, of Victor, was named a Presidential Scholar for spring 2021 at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Justin Riley, of Victor, was a member of a student team that recently completed a research project titled “Holistic Land Acquisition for El Yunque National Forest” with Puerto Rico Project Center. Riley majors in mechanical engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts.