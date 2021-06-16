COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Hilton

Maris Spronz, of Hilton, graduated in spring 2021 with a Master of Social Work degree from the College at Brockport and received a certificate for gerontological social work.

North Chili

Jocelyn Hernandez, of North Chili, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Georgia State University in Atlanta. To be eligible, students must complete at least nine hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Shavonte Wheeler, of North Chili, graduated in May 2021 from Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Geneva. Wheeler also was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list for earning a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Emily Benham and Austin Setzer, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kiefer Brien, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Alexandra Ellie, of Rochester, recently joined the Elmira College chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society.

Teresa Martin, of Rochester, recently joined the Ohio Wesleyan University chapter of Phi Eta Sigma, a national honor society for first-year students who earned a minimum 3.5 GPA during their first semester and are in the upper 20% of their class.

Krista Reger, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Tyler Roxstrom and Jennifer Wilmer, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. To be eligible, students must be registered for at least six college credits and earn a minimum 3.0 term average.

Abigail Sarmiento, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Spencerport

Brittany LePore, of Spencerport, graduated in May 2021 from Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Geneva. LePore received the Nursing Student Determination Award.