COLLEGE NOTES

Penfield

Alexander Bush, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Trey Kernan, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Madeline Loui, of Penfield, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering with highest honors from Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Kevin Seeger, of Penfield, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Vermont.

Rochester

Jordan Beckley, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. To be eligible, students must be registered for at least six college credits and earn a minimum 3.5 term average.

Olivia Ortega, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in international business from American International College in Massachusetts.

Fanny Ramos, of Rochester, recently joined the National Society of Leadership and Success at New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury.

Webster

Cassidy Anschutz, of Webster, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Stephen Broadus, of Webster, graduated in May 2021 from Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Geneva.

McKenna Haskins, of Webster, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Giannette Kokkoris, of Webster, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Virginia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 quality point average.

Leah Manou and Catherine Smugereski, of Webster, recently joined the Elmira College chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society.

Devon Pernicone, of Webster, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in biology from the University of Vermont.

Catherine Smugereski, of Webster, recently participated in the Elmira College Term III musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” as the production stage manager.