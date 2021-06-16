COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Natalie Buchbinder and Michael Chiariello, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Madison Busacco, of Fairport, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in environmental studies, cum laude, from the University of Vermont.

Justin Gincauskas, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Katherine Jefferis and Abby Manard, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Henrietta

Britny Horton, of Henrietta, graduated in May 2021 with a Master of Fine Arts in theater arts from the University of Iowa.

Bridget Kline, of Henrietta, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Ashley Love, of Henrietta, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. To be eligible, students must be registered for at least six college credits and earn a minimum 3.5 term average.

Elizabeth Paul, of Henrietta, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the College of Saint Rose in Albany. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 semester average.

Pittsford

Sydney Ball, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Saint Vincent College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Nikhil Bose, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in computer science with highest honors from Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Monty Cunningham, Lucas Erbland and Michelle Wheater, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2021 from the University of Vermont.

Alissa Frame, Julia Lanz-Duret and Ryan Newcomer, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Vermont. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA and rank in the top 20% of their class.

Brian Miller, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in enterprise leadership from the Univeristy of Iowa.

Connor Phipps, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Matthew Rodenhouse, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA. Rodenhouse was recognized as Academic All-Athletic Conference.

Rochester

Sarah Geller, Sierra Jones, Max Kaufman and Elizabeth Szulgit, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 from the University of Vermont.

Iakov Gorelik, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with a Master of Science in computer science from Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Sarah Griffith, of Rochester, recently participated in the Elmira College Term III musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” as the assistant costume designer.

Anthony Simonelli, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

West Henrietta

Trevorlyn Ridley, of West Henrietta, graduated in May 2021 from Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Geneva.

Kyle Smith, of West Henrietta, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.