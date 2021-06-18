COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Drew Delaney, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Claire Marino, of Victor, won a 2021 Undergraduate Student Research Award from the Botanical Society of America to support their work as a Bucknell Summer Research Fellow. Marino attends Bucknell University in Pennsylvania.

Maddy Morreale, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Carson Ramsager, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Iowa. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA on at least nine semester hours. Ramsager majors in chemical engineering.

Kyle Schreiner, of Farmington, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in strategic communication from Edinboro University in Pennsylvania.

Corinna Vannozzi, of Victor, recently received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Lake Erie College of Medicine in Pennsylvania. She will continue her medical training with a four-year neurology residency at the UMass Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.