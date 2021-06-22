Churchville-Chili NHS names Teacher of the Year

COURTESY OF CHURCHVILLE-CHILI CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Churchville-Chili Senior High School’s National Honor Society selected Joanne Votsis as its Teacher of the Year for 2020-21.

Votsis, who has shared her passion for languages with C-C students for 23 years, currently teaches French II, IV and V, as well as Monroe Community College dual credit.

“My students are the most important part of teaching,” she said. “I love getting to know each and every one of them. Mostly, I love their energy, their enthusiasm and seeing their interest when I introduce them to other cultures, not just France and French culture. I feel it is important to help make students feel like there are other worlds out there and they are able to go and experience it all in order to understand the world and the people they share this world with.”

Principal Scott Wilson said, “Ms. Votsis is an exceptional teacher whose influence and inspiration on our students is far-reaching. The secret to her success in the classroom is the powerful relationships she establishes with her students as they learn to speak French. Her students excel and truly work hard for her, because they want to make her proud.”

NHS members are invited to submit nominations for the Teacher of the Year. Votsis’ nominations celebrated her “ability to really connect with her students and make everyone feel included in her class,” making “time for anyone who needs extra help in French” and creating an environment that makes students “excited and ready to learn.”