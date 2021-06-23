COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Brockport

Carter Dauenhauer, Peter Howlett and Morgan Wright, of Brockport, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Kerry Mallon, of Brockport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Crystal Morici, of Brockport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Churchville

Justine Bloom and Grace Laing, of Churchville, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Katherine Harmon, of Churchville, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Hamlin

Andrea Ayles, Joshua Cappadonia and Sarah Pearson, of Hamlin, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Maxwell Jackson, of Hamlin, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Hilton

Brianna Benvenuti, Tia Clark, Chloe Muscarella, William North, Kendall Shearn and Andrew Springer, of Hilton, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Ryan Beutel, Emma Garver and John Pfeffer, of Hilton, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Spencer Buckert, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

North Chili

Alexander Mathewson, of North Chili, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Rochester

Parker Ange, Stephen Beardsley, Patrick Bigham, Michael Bradbury, Tessa Brady, Emma Brownlie, Alyssa Daggs, Gabriella Dierna, Josiah Fickess, Mercie Frink, Shawna Gormican, Madeline Greble, Kelsey Grimes, Brendan Harter, Matthew Huertas, Emma Hurley, Matt Hurley, Caitlin Kuder, Tessa Kuebel, Eric Kupferschmid, Alexis Lindsay, Taylor Merkel, Ellizay Morales, Lillian North, Israel Ortiz, Dylan Pfendler, Joseph Paris, Adam Patanella, Claire Patanella, Alyssa Perri, Hanna Recktenwald, Lauren Sherwood, Nathan Swanson, Brianna Tuohey, Joseph Vargas, Samantha Villante, Regan Walton and Julia Whitney, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Emma Burke, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Lasell University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Vanessa Fulmore, Bridget Gates and Abigail Menz, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the College of Saint Rose in Albany. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 semester average.

Madison Hamelink, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Castleton University in Vermont. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Nicole Lang, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Scottsville

Chad Combs, of Scottsville, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Madeline Ozminkowski and Jenna Woods, of Scottsville, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Spencerport

Calla Bellis, Leanne Brigham, Brandon May, Sadie Peers, Olivia Vinci and Donald Woodard, of Spencerport, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.