COLLEGE NOTES

Penfield

Molly Anglum, Katie Argentieri, Alexandra Brizendine, Marcella Colilli, Adam Johnson, Brandon Landis, Sarah Mayfield, Jonah McGrath, Olivia Nguyen, Olivia Pixley, William Richardson, Sophia Richiusa and Emily Sheedy, of Penfield, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Justine Goldblatt and Kevin Seeger, of Penfield, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Vermont. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA and rank in the top 20% of their class.

Kayla McCormick, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Noah Comstock, Sarah Curtin, Elena Davis, Talia DeFay, Tyler Dorey, Maiya Getz, Naiyah James, Henry Varenka, Suzanna Wojnowski and Arianna Zaccour, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Peace Ekeh, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Courtney O’Hara and Aaron Pilgrim, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 from Edinboro University in Pennsylvania.

Webster

Ryan Bellavia, of Webster, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

John Brougham, Joseph Carello, Elizabeth Cole, Sienna Criste, Madison Fulton, Adriana Gumina, Elijah Krug, Julia Nicolosi, Spencer Nuccitelli, Braeden Ottina, Nathaniel Peets, Taylor Post, Audrey Potter, Kayla Purcell, Elizabeth Ramsey, Samantha Scantlin and Christina Witters, of Webster, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Kayla Halstead, James Marasco, Christian Olson, Dalton Talbot, Courtney Teeter and Angelica Tito, of Webster, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Giannette Kokkoris, of Webster, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of William & Mary in Virginia.

Peter Skarzynski, of Webster, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Lasell University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.