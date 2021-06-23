COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Brighton

Patrick Eckl, of Brighton, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Jessica Pike, of Brighton, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Fairport

Emmie Aufderheide, Kathryn Crawford, Kara Curtin, Mitchell Hill, Kaitlyn Hoitt, Joy-Chi Laneri, Alexandra Long, Lydia McNally, Zoe Ruben, Kai Vogt and Treveon Wade, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Emily Austin, Jennifer Brancato, Cassidy Carter, Rose Clark, Nicole Cronin, Emily Fish, Jacob Gruendike, William Millecchia, Caitlyn Riley, Tiffani Robinson, Taylor Rubens and Joseph Wiegel, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Sydney Cardona and Danielle Smith, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Henrietta

Cameron Clements, of Henrietta, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Honeoye Falls

Caroline Chudnick, Chester Doskos, Leah Herring, Allissa Merritt and William Weiss, of Honeoye Falls, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Ellie Harris and Benjamin Yoder, of Honeoye Falls, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Mendon

William Allen, of Mendon, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Pittsford

Jenna Adams, Rebecca Avorkliyah, Jack Bausch, Aydaen Camilo, Allison Caruso, Kiara Owen, Virginia Raffaele, Shawna Smith and Isabella Wahl, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

John Betters and Emily Whelan, of Pittsford, graduated in spring 2021 from Ohio University.

Ashley Bowler, Megan Kealy and Emily Whelan, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Josiah Capozzi and Peter Jensen, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Emily Adamski, Isabela Antonetti, Ivan Chavez Lopez, Cassandra Coveny, Guinevere Devlin, Carlea Grant, Casey Kocher, Krista Kolberg, Megan Lancy, Kelsey Lieb, David Morse, Ethan Mulcahy, Kelly Nguyen, Shannon Scally, Eliza Shriver and Gemma Vodacek, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Jack Lazenby, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Maddilyn Mulcahy, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in speech and hearing sciences from Edinboro University in Pennsylvania.

Rush

Robert Atwood, of Rush, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

West Henrietta

Jake Ahearn, Hanna Bauman, Nicholas Myers, Jennifer Sheen and Matthew Sodaro, of West Henrietta, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Andrea Arce, Alex Dickerson, Alexis Garcia and Austin Nichols, of West Henrietta, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.