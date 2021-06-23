FoxPointe donation supporting cybersecurity scholarships at RIT

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

FoxPointe Solutions, a division of the Bonadio Group dedicated to information risk management, recently donated $25,000 to fund diversity-based scholarships and a graduate student study space in Rochester Institute of Technology’s Global Cybersecurity Institute.

With the gift, FoxPointe aims to support the professional development of those entering the cybersecurity field and increase diversity in the computing industry. John Roman, president and chief operating officer of FoxPointe Solutions, chief information officer of the Bonadio Group, and a 1991 business management RIT alumnus, said supporting the next generation of cybersecurity experts is of utmost importance.

“Right now, the demand for cybersecurity professionals largely outweighs those entering the field, which makes recruitment and education a top priority for firms like FoxPointe,” said Roman, an adjunct instructor of computing security at RIT. “Supporting this next generation locally and globally directly aligns with our growth strategy as a company.”

The scholarships will go to participants of RIT’s Cybersecurity Bootcamp, a 15- or 30-week training course that prepares people from all backgrounds and abilities to enter the cyber workforce. Upon completion, participants are prepared to take on entry-level roles as a cyber technician, cyber incident responder, cyber investigator or an information technology auditor. The 30-week, part-time bootcamp is intended for companies seeking to upskill their existing workforce to address cybersecurity gaps in their operations.

FoxPointe is funding five $2,500 scholarships for people with nontraditional backgrounds who are looking to transition into the cybersecurity workforce. This includes, but is not limited to, women, those from single-parent households, minorities, people with nontechnical backgrounds and people with disabilities.

“We know that diverse teams perform better and that we need to find new ways to bring people with more diverse backgrounds into technology, so we’re deeply committed to helping build a diverse workforce in this industry,” said Steve Hoover, GCI executive director. “We are very grateful for FoxPointe’s gift and dedication to fostering these new cybersecurity experts.”

FoxPointe’s gift also will support a graduate study space in the GCI for computing security students working on assignments and capstone projects.