COLLEGE NOTES

Ginikachi Adjaero, Tyler Bailey, Matthew Butts, Joshua Capps, Samantha Catholdi, Shannon Colombai, Gabrielle Constantino, Madison Cunningham, Marta Dominguez-Loaiza, MacKenzie Flaherty, Jake Harvey, Jessica King, Samantha LaPointe, Bianca Laudise, Kasey Lawrence, Linda Mesick, Jessica Montevecchio, Claire Rider, Allison Riley, Annalyse Roman, Heather Sadler, Cecelia Santell, Brooklyn Santiago, Nicholas Thomas and Emma Wesley, of Farmington, and Joshua Arquette, Corey Baiera, Alyssa Baird, William Brady, Jenna Claudio, Ethan Davis, Samantha Farrelly, Gabrielle Landry, Alfonso Montes, Zane Palzer, Bonnie Pestle, Patricia Rowe, Cort Sherman and Katrina VanOrman, of Victor, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Sofia DiCarlo, of Farmington, and Benjamin Lake, Braelin Scott, Sienna Sulecki, Alyssa Tarantelli and Emilio Tolomay, of Victor, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Will Scheuerman, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Marquette University in Wisconsin. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.