Webster Retired Educators honor students for citizenship

COURTESY OF WEBSTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Webster Retired Educators Association recently presented the 19th annual Citizenship Award to fifth graders who model scholarship, leadership and sportsmanship; participate in school- and community-related activities; use their abilities consistently in all subject areas; demonstrate leadership abilities in a variety of school activities; and treat classmates with fairness, generosity and courtesy.

Traditionally, WREA honors one such fifth grader in each of Webster Central School District’s elementary schools. This year, the group also honored a fifth grader participating in remote learning.

Awards went to Evelyn “Evie” Aiezza at Klem Road South Elementary School, Lydia Beach at Klem Road North Elementary School, remote learner Lillian Bradbury, Molly Clausen at Plank Road South Elementary School, Reese Holland at State Road Elementary School, Owen Marcell at Plank Road North Elementary School, Lucy Rynkiewicz at DeWitt Road Elementary School and Leah Trombley at Schlegel Road Elementary School.