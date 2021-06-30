COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Greece

Julia Camera, of Greece, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Kent State University in Ohio.

Emma Currie, of Greece, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Shannon LaVeck, of Greece, was named to the fall 2020 and spring 2021 dean’s lists at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Brianna Polito, of Greece, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at the University of Akron in Ohio. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Hilton

Celina Vargas, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

North Chili

Ian Allison, of North Chili, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Mercedes McKinney, of North Chili, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Sean Orzolek, of North Chili, graduated in May 2021 with a Doctor of Philosophy in materials science and engineering from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

Rochester

Cameron Burnette and Rachel Merica, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 president’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Brandi Burton, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Kyle Fingar and Mycah Stuckey, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Tanzania Fuller, of Rochester, graduated in spring 2021 with an Associate in Science in criminal justice, with distinction, from Monroe Community College. Fuller also was named to the dean’s list.

Karlie Gorall, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Nadia Gunderson, Niaya Jackson, Devin Mochrie and Libnah Rodriguez, of Rochester, were named Outstanding Undergraduate Scholars for 2020-21 at Rochester Institute of Technology. The recognition goes to the top 1% of undergraduate students.

Dana Hart, Keenan McKenley, Kyle Melito, Tierney O’Shea, Chelsea Vanroo and Brittney Younglove, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jared Kettinger, of Rochester, recently received the Philip N. Carpenter Senior Mathematics Award and Franklin C. Ketler Mathematics Prize at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

Christina Lee, Kelly Mosher and Adrienonna Porter, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

John Link and Kristina Perez, of Rochester, earned part-time honors for spring 2021 at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA in six to 11 credits of coursework.

Teresa Martin, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Emma Neary, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 scholastic average.

Rebecca Shust, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Western New England University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Claire Wergin, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.6 academic average.

Scottsville

Christopher Barnhoorn, of Scottsville, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Norwich University in Vermont.