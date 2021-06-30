COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Irondequoit

Cara Tarpin, of Irondequoit, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Penfield

Erin Davis and Aidan Nau, of Penfield, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Springfield College in Massachusetts. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Megan Diem, of Penfield, was recognized during this year’s nurse pinning ceremony at Elmira College for completing the requirements for a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Ryan Fox and Ryan Maring, of Penfield, graduated in May 2021 from James Madison University in Virginia.

Will Lyons, Stephen Scutt and Vito Vamvakitis, of Penfield, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.6 academic average.

Samantha Swistak, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at the University of Alabama. To be eligible, full-time students must earn an academic record of 4.0.

Patrick Urckfitz, of Penfield, earned part-time honors for spring 2021 at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA in six to 11 credits of coursework.

Rochester

Deyaneira Flores Figueroa, Taijanah Jackson, Madeline McDaniel, India Quick, Elizabeth Schultheis, Philip Speed, Kazyrah Wright and Karina Zayas, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Emanuel Garcia-Nyers, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Ani Kusak, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Nicole Leva, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Alabama. To be eligible, full-time students must earn an academic record of 3.5 or above.

Andrew Washburn, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with a chemistry degree from James Madison University in Virginia.

Jason Zintel, of Rochester, earned part-time honors for spring 2021 at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA in six to 11 credits of coursework.

Webster

Nolan Bernardi, of Webster, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree from Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania. Bernardi was named to the spring 2021 president’s list for earning a 4.0 quality point average.

Valerie Boncaro, of Webster, earned part-time honors for spring 2021 at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA in six to 11 credits of coursework.

James Cristo, of Webster, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Stephen Faro, Trinity Pappin and Caitlyn Parsons, of Webster, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Catherine Gamble and Austin Riesenberger, of Webster, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.6 academic average.

Monica Mack, of Webster, earned a spot on the SUNY Athletic Conference commissioner’s academic honor roll for 2020-21. To be eligible, athletes must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA. Mack is a senior member of the SUNY Potsdam women’s volleyball team.

Leah Manou, of Webster, was recognized during this year’s nurse pinning ceremony at Elmira College for completing the requirements for a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Sarah Riedel, of Webster, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Dayna Starks, of Webster, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Niagara University.

Colin Thompson, of Webster, earned the 2021 Bergmann Scholarship after interning for the Rochester firm. Thompson, a graduate of Webster Thomas High School, majors in architecture at Alfred State College. The scholarship is awarded through AIA Rochester and the Architectural Foundation of Greater Rochester.