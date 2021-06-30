COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Brighton

Calista Haritatos Greenberg, of Brighton, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in pre-physical therapy and athletic training, cum laude, from Mercyhurst University in Pennsylvania.

East Rochester

Erin Curley, of East Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Dean College in Massachusetts.

Talia Wilke, of East Rochester, was recognized during this year’s nurse pinning ceremony at Elmira College for completing the requirements for a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Fairport

Kriss Benito Arokiaraj, Rachel Bartkowski, Liam Gordon and Sean Kolczynski, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses or earn a minimum 3.5 quality point average.

Laura Bowman, Jackson Parker and Jenna Vierhile, of Fairport, graduated in May 2021 from James Madison University in Virginia.

Jared Drake, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at DeSales University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jacob Jasie, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Katherine Jefferis and Nick Maddalina, of Fairport, graduated in May 2021 from Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio.

Rebecca LeGrett, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Marquette University in Wisconsin.

Colin McKechney, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list for the College of Engineering at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. To be eligible, students must be in the top 30% of their college.

Elizabeth McKenzie, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Findlay in Ohio. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Allyson Neu, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Western New England University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Sinead Sargeant, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at James Madison University in Virginia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.9 GPA.

Henrietta

Saharatu Abdallah, Iaya Mohamed and Christopher Porter, of Henrietta, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Monica Gregg, of Henrietta, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 4.0 quality point average.

Bridget Kline, of Henrietta, graduated in May 2021 from the honors program at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio.

Bri Kraus, of Henrietta, received high honors for spring 2021 at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Rachel Mansfield, of Henrietta, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Honeoye Falls

Hank Lehning and Hayden Smith, of Honeoye Falls, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses or earn a minimum 3.5 quality point average.

Mendon

Alisha Khan, of Mendon, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Pittsford

Grace Allen, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Marquette University in Wisconsin.

Megan Allenza, of Pittsford, was recognized during this year’s nurse pinning ceremony at Elmira College for completing the requirements for a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Michael Benotti and Matthew Rodenhouse, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2021 from Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio.

Sara Berry, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at James Madison University in Virginia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.9 GPA.

Emma Fantuzzo, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2021 with a history degree, cum laude, from James Madison University in Virginia.

Ryan Glantz, Trevor Glantz, Taylor Pudetti and T.J. Trueblood, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Alabama. To be eligible, full-time students must earn an academic record of 3.5 or above.

Mara Smith, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.

Avery Whitely and Claudia Williams, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Evan Gartley, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Western New England University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Caitlin Hogan, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at the University of Alabama. To be eligible, full-time students must earn an academic record of 4.0.

Aysha Humayun and Maxwell Korpoh, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

West Henrietta

Parker Hunt, of West Henrietta, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 term GPA.

Caroline Miller, of West Henrietta, earned faculty honors for spring 2021 at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 34.0 academic average.