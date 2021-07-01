COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Chris Ayers, of Farmington, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Anna Bocanelli, of Farmington, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in behavioral neuroscience from Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.

Nicholas Boyer and Alexandria Veitch, of Victor, were named to the spring 2021 president’s list at SUNY Cortland. To be eligible, full-time students must earn an A- or better in each of their classes.

Hannah Bulman and David Kelley, of Farmington, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Cameron Clark and Lexie Rider, of Farmington, and Lauren Ostendorf and Spencer Ryczek, of Victor, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Andrew Crean, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Western New England University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Rebecca Fillmore, of Farmington, earned part-time honors in spring 2021 at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA in six to 11 credits of course work. Fillmore majors in management.

Bridget Flugel, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Taylor Hayden, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA. Hayden majors in community health.

Connor Keenan, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Fairfield University in Connecticut. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Austin Kuter, of Farmington, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in construction management from Roger Williams University in Rhode Island.

Gabriel Lind, Tara Powell and Peter Rydzynski, of Victor, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.5 quality point average.

Justin Myers, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Alabama. To be eligible, full-time students must earn an academic record of 3.5 or above.

Alexander Rohring, of Farmington, was named an Outstanding Undergraduate Scholar for 2020-21 at Rochester Institute of Technology. The award goes to the top 1% of undergraduate students.

Josh Tellstone, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton.

Donna To, of Victor, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in computer science and business from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

Sarah Urban and Shane Urban, of Victor, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Corina Vandenberg, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Wofford College in South Carolina. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Claire Williamson, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 quality point average.