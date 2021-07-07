Gift to St. John Fisher College supports iFisher initiative

COURTESY OF ST. JOHN FISHER COLLEGE

St. John Fisher College’s iFisher: Next Generation Learning Initiative recently received further financial support thanks to a $350,000 gift from Randy and Susan White.

Part of a broad initiative designed to enhance teaching and learning at the college, iFisher will provide all incoming first-year and transfer students, as well as continuing undergraduate students, with an iPad, keyboard case and Apple Pencil. The gift will help Fisher provide iPads to all undergraduate students and faculty who are completing the Apple Academy 1-to-1 training program.

“The iFisher initiative will transform the way that our students learn and that our faculty teach, bringing additional critical-thinking skills, strengthened collaboration and increasing creativity to their respective approaches,” President Gerard Rooney said. “It also provides equal access to powerful technology to all of our undergraduate students, furthering our commitment to equity and inclusion. We are most grateful to Randy and Susan for their belief in the initiative, the power of technology in helping to innovate pedagogy and in our vision to implement it.”

A portion of the gift will be used to create the Randall M. ’75 and Susan C. White iFisher Endowed Fund to support the program and technology, including maintenance and equipment purchases.

“The iPads are creating brand new ways for professors to meet the unique needs of each and every student through the accessibility features and options to customize the learning experience in real time,” said Kristin Picardo, director of the Center for Student Research and Creative Work, and a faculty participant in the pilot iFisher project. “I can’t wait to see our students excel in new ways and become competent digital creators.”

In all, 230 faculty completed the Fisher Apple Academy training and 170 are recognized as Apple-certified teachers.

“Susan and I are very pleased to make our gift in support of Fisher’s campus community, enabling connection to each other, our community and the world, through a comprehensive mobile technology ecosystem,” Randy White said. “The iFisher initiative will transform the living and learning environments on campus to support the four Cs of a 21st-century education: communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity. With an expanded toolbox of resources, we are excited to see what academic innovation evolves through the implementation of this technology. The iFisher initiative will be a game changer and a market differentiator for St. John Fisher College and all who are associated with the college.”