RIT/NTID offering educational interpreting certificate

To help meet demand for American Sign Language-English interpreters in educational settings, Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf is introducing a Certificate in Educational Interpreting.

The online program will start in September and run through May 2022. It offers three tracks: primary education (K-6), secondary education (7-12) and postsecondary education. Interpreters will receive a Certificate in Educational Interpreting from RIT/NTID and can earn up to 16 continuing education units from the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf.

Designed for currently employed interpreters working in educational settings, coursework will focus on topics such as the “Realities of an Interpreted Education,” “Analysis and Translation of Educational Discourse,” “Performance Analysis and Feedback,” and “Multicultural Education: Advocacy and Allyship in Educational Settings.”

