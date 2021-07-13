COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Miranda Andre, Joshua Knaak, Vivian Lucas and Chelsea Snelling, of Penfield, graduated in May 2021 from Nazareth College in Rochester.

SUNY Cortland athletes Marlee Angus and Elena Eichmann, of Penfield, were named to the commissioner’s academic honor roll for 2020-21 by the State University of New York Athletic Conference. To be eligible, student-athletes must earn a minimum 3.3 cumulative GPA.

Courtney Burda, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Patrick O’Flynn, of Penfield, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in economics from the University of Utah.

Hannah Vreeland, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Bennett Webster, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Westminster College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Madigan Wolford, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Florida. To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Rochester

Hannah Bauman and Aida Ruppert, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must pass at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Andrea Brown Drysdale, Catherine Budinger, Janelle Burroughs, Elise Coon, Lindsey Hawkins, Joshua Lynch, Regan McGwin, Hannah Noble, Yeter Olmez, Mitchell Senecal, Sidney Taylor, Madison Thomas and Arianna Torpey, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 from Nazareth College.

Hannah Farrell and Sarah Izzo, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kierrah Hamer, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 provost’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Eunice Olugbile, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the College of New Jersey. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Ellen Patterson and David Vanill, of Rochester, will attend Clarkson University in Potsdam this fall as members of the Class of 2025.

Joseph Register and Chloe Pelissier, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Florida. To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.75 GPA.

SUNY Cortland athlete Samuel Zani, of Rochester, was named to the commissioner’s academic honor roll for 2020-21 by the State University of New York Athletic Conference. To be eligible, student-athletes must earn a minimum 3.3 cumulative GPA.

Webster

Sophia Alesi, Morgan Beaton, Patrick Broderick, Logan Champlin, Sophia Foti, Selin Ince, Aydan Karakus, Nurdan Karakus, Elizabeth Kovacs, Jessica McAvoy, Meghan Mendola, Taylor Meyers, Adriana Morelli, Sarah Nesbitt, Matthew Palmer, Francesca Rosso, Treyton Vandelune, Jamie White and Taylor White, of Webster, graduated in May 2021 from Nazareth College in Rochester.

Gavin Baldwin, Jacob Dresbach, Grace Smith and Brady Zenns, of Webster, will attend Clarkson University in Potsdam this fall as members of the Class of 2025.

Claire Bilow, Jenna Cekuta, Erin Mongeon and Natalie Tucker, of Webster, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Lily Buckley, of Webster, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Sadie Cunningham and Lindsey Oliver, of Webster, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Westminster College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Angelo DeStephano, Brianna Dresbach and Jayson Turner, of Webster, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Florida. To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Carly Fanning and Mary Soures, of Webster, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

SUNY Cortland athlete Rebecca Gresens, of Webster, was named to the commissioner’s academic honor roll for 2020-21 by the State University of New York Athletic Conference. To be eligible, student-athletes must earn a minimum 3.3 cumulative GPA.

Ethan Kohrt, of Webster, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in computer science, cum laude, from Furman University in South Carolina.

Paul Stutzman, of Webster, graduated in May 2021 with a Master of Science in speech language pathology from SUNY Fredonia.

Jason Vent, of Webster, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Skyler Weber, of Webster, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Youngstown State University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.