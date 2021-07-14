COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Grace Adams, Cecilia Delisanti and Alexandra Strapko, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Olivia Anderson, Nickolas Evans and Clara Manley, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Lauren Brady, Hanna De Chalais, Andrew Eakin, Madison Romagnola, Molly Walsh and Amanda Xander, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Madison Cardinal, Connor Curry, Kelly Farrell, Abby Frank, Rachel Magil, Emily McNally, John Seidman and Amanda Swatling, of Fairport, graduated in May 2021 from Ithaca College.

Julia Christian, of Fairport, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in journalism from Emerson College in Boston.

Cassiana Coon, Jordyn Felice and Olivia Pesce, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2021 president’s list at SUNY Cortland. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a grade of A- or better in each of their classes.

Cameryn Dera, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Fairfield University in Connecticut. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Russell Guilbault, of Fairport, graduated in June 2021 with a Master of Arts in philosophy from Northern Illinois University.

Lauren Hughes, of Fairport, received the 2021 Outstanding Student Award for accounting during spring commencement at the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania.

Meghan Johnsson, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.9 GPA.

Tyler Johnston, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Florida. To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Rebecca LeGrett, of Fairport, graduated in May 2021 with a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Marquette University in Wisconsin.

Allyson Neu, of Fairport, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration (marketing), cum laude, from Western New England University in Massachusetts.

Emily Racaniello, Makenzie Marie Santini and Amelia Smith, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Michael Sabatine, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jacob Schwab, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Norwich University in Vermont. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Grant Sommers, of Fairport, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Asian studies and politics and international affairs, cum laude, from Furman University in South Carolina.

Garrett Vermeulen, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.

Henrietta

Clara Rose Benham and Jordan Ruscher, of Henrietta, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Rachel Mansfield, of Henrietta, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Kaylee Morgan, of Henrietta, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Aaron Shoemaker, of Henrietta, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Ithaca College.

Pittsford

Tristan Berlet and Sean Miller, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Nicole Charland, Charles Hammel, Leah Krieger and Lauren O’Dell, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2021 from Ithaca College.

Meghan Doyle, Emily Sandler and Anna Schriefer, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Emmalie Drake, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2021 with a Master of Science in physician assistant from Springfield College in Massachusetts.

Anne Frame and Kelly Shane, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2021 from Endicott College in Massachusetts. Frame was named to the spring dean’s list for earning a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Marlena Grakowsky, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.

Lillian Leonard and Haley Wilmot, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Fairfield University in Connecticut. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Alec Murray, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Will Orzell and Macie Ruda, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Haylee Pink, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Stephen Sercu and James Walter, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Florida. To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Aubrey Skolny, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

James Smith and Elena Travis, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Joshua Weiss, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College in Vermont.

Rochester

Matthew Attanasio, Anna Bartucca, Cameron Cirella, Faith Cretella, Mikayla Henry and Grace Thomas, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 from Ithaca College.

Patrick Chernjavsky, Gillian Ebeling and Maria Wojciechowski, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts. WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Ellen Chinchilli and Margaret Merz, of Rochester, were graduated in May 2021 from Hamilton College in Clinton.

Allyson Cutter, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at SUNY Cortland. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a grade of A- or better in each of their classes.

Margaret Enderle, Brennan Lee and Molly Richardson, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Noah Franz, Rebecca Rolland, Trevina Soliman, Dana Wakeman and Emma Willette, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.9 GPA.

Sarah Frischmann, Annie Glenning, Jason Lohwater and Jameson Railey, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Allison Grosser, Mikayla Henry, Joan Mattle, Leah Rosenhack and Isabella Watts, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Delia McDade Clay, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Raina Phipps, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Lia Urban Spillane, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology, cum laude, from Trinity College in Connecticut.

West Henrietta

Natalie Hunt, of West Henrietta, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Haylee Reukauf, of West Henrietta, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at SUNY Cortland. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a grade of A- or better in each of their classes.