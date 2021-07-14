Penfield High School seniors earn awards

COURTESY OF PENFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

The following Penfield High School seniors were recognized with awards for 2020-21.

Corporate Recognition

Wegmans Corporation Scholarship Winners: Olivia Dillenbeck, Noah Rogoff and Bakhita Solenyanu.

County Recognition

Alexander Millener Good Citizenship Award (Sons of the American Revolution): Grant Grigaitis.

Dr. Michael C. O’Laughlin Outstanding Senior Recognition: Yaa Kornne.

Monroe County Executive’s Community Service Award : Caroline Blair and Riley Smith.

Penfield Rotary Scholarship: Abigail Giacoman and Trevor Torres.

Penfield Rotary Trade School Scholarship: Jack Josephson.

Urban League of Rochester Black Scholars Award: Kreg Abbott, Emanual Anderson, Abenaa Baffoe, Nicholas Bruce, Ashley Buchanan, Troy Cordell, Ajani Gilbert, Nhadia Hemphill, Yaa Kornne, Jemeah Scott, Christopher Smith, Bakhita Solenyanu, Xzavier Stock and Brianna Williams.

Urban Suburban Principals’ Award: Yaa Kornne.

Urban Suburban Scholarship Award: Yaa Kornne, Xzavier Stock and Brianna Williams.

Department Awards

Benjamin D. Schnaufer Art Scholarship (Penfield Education Foundation): Jemeah Scott.

Excellence in English Award: Kathleen Christman, Jordyn Guche, William Hand, Leyla Johnson, Elizabeth Kuryla, Hannah Stevens and Katheryn Uetz.

French 5 Award: Norah Czajka, Grace Hansen and Nathan Sobko.

Linda Zschoche Award for Math Excellence as a Senior: George Finter and Katherine Jarvis.

Maya Angelou Award: Norah Czajka, Tali Phillips, Catherine Sharman, Serena Yang and Anna Young.

Outstanding AP Biology Student: Ariel Ratner.

Outstanding Business Achievement Award: George Finter, James Fries, Grant Grigaitis, Jaiden Jurgensen, McKenzie Keim and Maxwell Segal.

Outstanding English Award: Katherine Jarvis, Yaa Kornne and Chloe Moran.

Penfield Art Association Award: Cecelia Plympton.

PHS Senior Research Scholar Prize: Jemeah Scott and Nolan Zach.

Project Lead the Way Award: Emanual Anderson, Daniel Bishop, Alexander Fabrizi, Jordan Fixsen, Nicholas Gorski, Jacob Marrer, Michael Michatek, Ethan Pendelberry, Nathaniel Salvador, Joseph Tannous, Zachary Tyler, Drake Saysomvang and Michael Valladares.

Richard H. Gibbons Book Award: Maya Paul.

Sally Teeter Award (Penfield Education Foundation): Abigail Giacoman and Leyla Johnson.

Society of Mayflower Descendants in the State of New York Educational Award: Lily Jacobson and Inaya Siddiqui.

Spanish 5 Award: Dina Dahhan, Abigail Giacoman and Ariel Ratner.

Technology Recognition Award: Kreg Abbott and David Meyers.

University of Rochester — Dexter Perkins Prize: Olivia Dillenbeck.

VFW Excellence in American History: Joseph Vogt.

National Recognition

National Merit Award finalists: Nicholas Corwin and Zachary Tyler.

National Merit Commended Scholars: Lucas Aust, Norah Czajka, Alexander Fabrizi, Katherine Jarvis, EmmaLee Klembczyk, Andrew Olson, Collin Sauter, Addison Wallace, Serena Yang and Emma Yates.

National Merit Rochester Institute of Technology Scholarship: Nicholas Corwin and Zachary Tyler.

President’s Award for Educational Excellence: Anne Barber, Kylie Bell, Lily Casey, Nicholas Corwin, Norah Czajka, Dina Dahhan, Abigail Giacoman, Grant Grigaitis, Jordyn Guche, Katherine Jarvis, Emma McGrath, Andrew Olson, Grace Pietak, Dominick Porto, Zachary Randall, Ariel Ratner, Kendal Scanlon, Talia Senall, Liya Stein, Katheryn Uetz, Victoria Usachev and Serena Yang.

Penfield Education Foundation Awards

Albert E. Beguin Memorial Award: Erin Block.

Charlie Coté Award: Trevor Torres.

Chhim, Him and Sok Global Citizen Scholarship: Bakhita Solenyanu.

Don Mack Memorial Award: Leo Saladino.

Dr. Terry Cashmore Pre-Med Scholarship: Nolan Zach.

Elmer and Doris Peck Award for Music: EmmaLee Klembczyk.

Jenny’s Scholarship: Anne Barber.

John Turner Award: Norah Czajka.

John Vella Memorial Award: Norah Czajka.

Jonathan Ozimek Memorial Award: Lauren Merrill and Brianna Williams.

Karen Grant Memorial Scholarship: Rabea Duganhodzic.

Laura and Stephen Blackburn Memorial Scholarship: Lili Walpert.

Mary H. Lloyd Memorial Award: Lucas Aust.

Penfield Education Foundation Award: Helena Brophy, Grace Pietak, Ariel Ratner, Tannor Riccardella, Cole Romeika, Katheryn Uetz, Victoria Usachev, Michael Valladares, David Van Woerkom and Serena Yang.

Rebecca Lamb Memorial Award: Declan Carey.

Robert Demott Memorial Music Scholarship: Ethan VanHouten.

Sharon Stoler Memorial Award: Yaa Kornne.

Tommy Murphy Memorial Scholarship: Alexander Fabrizi.

Virginia Urckfitz Award: Nicholas Ianniello.

William Kern Memorial Award: Nathan Sobko.

School and Community Awards

Bay Trail Take Care Scholarship Award: Kathleen Christman and Tali Phillips.

Cobbles Character Scholarship Award: Diane Dang and Nathan Sobko.

Harris Hill Walk the Talk Scholarship Award: Lily Casey and Xzavier Stock.

Indian Landing Elementary Partners in Learning Award: Dominick Porto.

Patriot Award: Joseph Stapleton and Hannah Stevens.

Penfield Education Association Award: Leyla Johnson.

PHS Achievement Award: Jack Josephson, Grace Pfeiffer and Jack Tilley.

PHS Parent-Teacher-Student Association Award: Caroline Blair, Lily Casey, Madison Nguyen and Noah Rogoff.

Scribner Road Kids Who Care Scholarship Award: Jack Josephson.

Senior Award: Jason Krasselt, Sam Rall and Mia Tychoniewicz.

State Recognition

New York State Comptroller Award: Anna Young.

New York State Scholarship for Academic Excellence: Norah Czajka, Katherine Jarvis, Ariel Ratner, Noah Rogoff, Kendal Scanlon, Katheryn Uetz, Victoria Usachev and Serena Yang.