West Irondequoit Foundation announces $58K in grants

COURTESY OF WEST IRONDEQUOIT FOUNDATION

The West Irondequoit Foundation announced four grants for the 2021-22, pushing its 32-year total past the $1 million milestone to $1,024,656.

This year’s grants, totaling $58,225, will go toward decodable texts to support the science of reading, diverse toys for kindergarten, World Music Drumming lessons and upgrades to the Irondequoit High School Fitness Center.

WIF is a nonprofit organization, and was established in 1987 to receive gifts and donations that enhance educational opportunities for the West Irondequoit Central School District. It raises money to underwrite grants for projects, equipment and pilot programs that cannot be supported by the district’s annual operating budget.

All grants must be initiated by teachers or staff. Applications are voted on annually by the WIF board of directors. Visit westirondequoitfoundation.com for information.