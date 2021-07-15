COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Hilton

Jordan Allen, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Florida. To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Alexandra Avangelista, Nicole Bansbach, Noah Martella, Justin Pumputis and Nicholas Tschetter, of Hilton, graduated in May 2021 from Nazareth College in Rochester.

North Chili

Sicilia Lenzo, Brittany Mitchell and Ashlyn Raines, of North Chili, graduated in May 2021 from Nazareth College in Rochester.

Rochester

Hayleigh Arthmann, Antonio La Gamba and Matthew Laframboise, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kathryn Batz, Lauren Begy, Fatima Belhseine, Aaron Boyko, Sara Bozza, Emily Brand, Isabella DiGuardi, Kristen Louis, Erika Ly, Rayna Mandara, Jillian Masetta, MacKenzie Noto, Abbey Pettit, Joshua Rowlinson, Brian Sotomayor, Katelyn Smith and Brian Wilkin, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 from Nazareth College.

Logan Cooke and Tyler Wittman, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Trinity Elliott, Jared Enser and John Parker, of Rochester, will attend Clarkson University in Potsdam this fall as members of the Class of 2025.

Zachery Geist and Thomas Scanlon, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Florida. To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.75 GPA.

SUNY Cortland athletes Thomas Ritchie, Brees Segala and Madison Tortora, of Rochester, were named to the commissioner’s academic honor roll for 2020-21 by the State University of New York Athletic Conference. To be eligible, student-athletes must earn a minimum 3.3 cumulative GPA.

Rebecca Shust, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in engineering (biomedical engineering), summa cum laude, from Western New England University in Massachusetts.

Spencerport

Shawna Gross, of Spencerport/Greece, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Franco “Frankie” Melito, of Spencerport, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at SUNY Geneseo for earning a 4.0 GPA.