COLLEGE NOTES

Marissa Avery, Jorianna Pistritto, Madison Robbins and Mary Utter, of Farmington, and Victoria Blazey, Jorich Dalistan and Cory Mason, of Victor, graduated in May 2021 from Nazareth College in Rochester.

Margaret Callahan, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum scholastic average of 3.6.

Breighanne Christensen, of Farmington, and Lindsay Stiles, of Victor, graduated in June 2021 from the Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing in Geneva. Christensen received the MSWSPN Service Award and Stiles earned the Catherine J. Loudin Achievement Award.

Julia DeMars, Liam Moore, Andrew Palmatier and Alex Seiler, of Victor, will attend Clarkson University in Potsdam this fall as members of the Class of 2025.

Connor Gelabert, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rosalie Jones, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list for the College of Arts and Sciences at John Carroll University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

SUNY Cortland athletes Benjamin Klei, of Farmington, and Hunter Braun, of Victor, were named to the commissioner’s academic honor roll for 2020-21 by the State University of New York Athletic Conference. To be eligible, student-athletes must earn a minimum 3.3 cumulative GPA.

Ryan Lukas, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must pass at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Eli Samuels, of Farmington, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Syracuse University.

Alexandra Smith, of Victor, graduated in May 2021 with a psychology degree from Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina.