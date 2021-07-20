COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Brighton

Kyle Jones, of Brighton, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Clemson University in South Carolina. To be eligible, full-time students must earn an academic record of 4.0.

East Rochester

Emma Henrichs, of East Rochester, will attend Clarkson University in Potsdam this fall as a member of the Class of 2025.

Fairport

Joshua Anna, Emily Ayer, Emily Guerrera, Christina Luciano, Holly Luke, Sean Maher, Mya Maloof, Emily McKay, Matthew Muncey, Jenna Simpson and Steven Sitter, of Fairport, graduated in May 2021 from Nazareth College.

Justin Gincauskas, of Fairport, was named a scholar-athlete for 2020-21 by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. To be eligible, student-athletes must finish the academic year with a minimum 3.25 cumulative GPA. Gincauskas attends Kutztown University.

SUNY Cortland athletes Dominic Gombetto and Christopher Mueller, of Fairport, were named to the commissioner’s academic honor roll for 2020-21 by the State University of New York Athletic Conference. To be eligible, student-athletes must earn a minimum 3.3 cumulative GPA.

Samuel Guida, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Jacob Horst and Ashley Schoepfel, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at John Carroll University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

RJ Jacobson, Ben Loria and Matthias Schmidt, of Fairport, will attend Clarkson University in Potsdam this fall as members of the Class of 2025.

Madeleine Keller, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Miami University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must rank in the top 20% of undergraduates within their division.

Renee LeBlanc, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must pass at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Liana Monaco, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list for the Conservatory of Performing Arts at Point Park University in Pittsburgh. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Justin Wurzer, of Fairport, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Utah.

Henrietta

Amy Aiken, Victoria Miller, Felicia Perham and Matthew Prindle, of Henrietta, graduated in May 2021 from Nazareth College.

Christopher Brown, of Henrietta, will attend Clarkson University in Potsdam this fall as a member of the Class of 2025.

Honeoye Falls

Emily Schillinger, of Honeoye Falls, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Connecticut.

Pittsford

Erin Andreucci, Shaina Kuper and Meaghan Whelan, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at John Carroll University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Owen August, Sean Geen, Ryan Poe and Lukas Zalewski, of Pittsford, will attend Clarkson University in Potsdam this fall as members of the Class of 2025.

Christopher Backes, Savannah Bothner, Kathryn Carges, Raabia Cheema, Thomas Cincebox, Elisa Rose de la Fuente, Katherine Eipert, Madeline Gelder, Madelyn Haywood, Jeremy Jacob, Antoinette Marcoccia, Daniel Rothenberg, Sara Sankowski, Caroline Sherwood, Katherine Thoma and Allison Yanoff, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2021 from Nazareth College.

Emma Corby and Joshua Ketchum, of Pittsford, graduated in 2021 from the University of Connecticut.

Doran Deehan, Evan Realbuto and Gabriella Sartori, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must pass at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Priya Gupta, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Connecticut.

David Heyman and Torin Wilcox, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Miami University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must rank in the top 20% of undergraduates within their division.

Maggie Lu, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Patrick O’Brien, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Daemen College in Amherst. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Mara Smith, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Rebecca Audi, Michael Beckwith, Nivia Britt, Rachel Brooks, Samuel Diehl, Hunter Drake, Alyssa DuRoss, Katelyn Garside, Grace Gibbons, Willow Greer, Dylann Hogan, Matthew Kahler, Soren Kilmer, Casey Kubara, Kezia Latin, Andrew Lembaris, Aleksios Llapa, Izabelle Martinez, Sara McCall, Thomas McCartney, Isaac Nelson, Shelby Lynn Neureuter, Lindsey Nudds, Alexandrea Peters, Sienna Prieto, Caroline Samsonik, Erin Schantz, Kevin Smith, Nathanael Sniatecki, Emmarae Stein, Samantha Suveges, Erika VinCola, Kerrigan Walters, Ariel Wiegand and Damian Wright, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 from Nazareth College.

Jenna Colton, Shannon Oberst and Patrick Ritz, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at John Carroll University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Joseph Doerr and Noah Redder, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must pass at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

SUNY Cortland athlete Meghan Flanagan, of Rochester, was named to the commissioner’s academic honor roll for 2020-21 by the State University of New York Athletic Conference. To be eligible, student-athletes must earn a minimum 3.3 cumulative GPA.

Amanda Hansen and Kayla Slavny, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY Canton.

Luke Hosmer, Zachary Kersh, Bridget Kerwin, Teddy Knapp and Zachary Lutzke, of Rochester, will attend Clarkson University in Potsdam this fall as members of the Class of 2025.

Caitlin Schessl, of Rochester, graduated in 2021 from the University of Connecticut and was named to the spring dean’s list.

Nia Williams-Matthews, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Youngstown State University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Jiewen Wu, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Bucknell University at Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

West Henrietta

Amy Dangelmaier, Ritsel Decena Soriano, Danielle Deel and McKenna Servis, of West Henrietta, graduated in May 2021 from Nazareth College.

Colin Farrington, of West Henrietta, graduated in June 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry, summa cum laude, from Clark University in Massachusetts. Farrington is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society.

Emma Morrison, of West Henrietta, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Stephanie Thayer, of West Henrietta, graduated in May 2021 with an Associate of Applied Science in veterinary science technology from SUNY Canton.