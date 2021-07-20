Local attorney launches Pencils 4 Schools program

COURTESY OF WILLIAM MATTAR PC

Registration is open for the annual William Mattar Pencils 4 Schools program.

Area educators can submit requests to receive pencil donations for their school districts through Aug. 14. Recipients will be selected based on interest from registrants and the availability of supplies. Pencil donations will be shipped directly to school districts.

“The Pencils 4 Schools program will work differently this year, but the goal is always the same: to provide pencils for educators and their students,” Mattar said. “We know many teachers purchase school supplies for their classrooms with their own money. Through our pencil donations, we hope to ease some of this burden and help teachers and students prepare for the school year ahead.”

Visit williammattar.com for information.