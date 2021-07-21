Bryant & Stratton announces new nursing degree

COURTESY OF BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE

Bryant & Stratton College in Henrietta will start offering an Associate of Applied Science in nursing this fall.

Now open for enrollment, students that pursue the new program will receive training in the campus’ nursing lab.

Bryant & Stratton hired Catherine Magowan to serve as program director. A licensed registered nurse for over 26 years, Magowan’s most recent experience includes teaching anatomy and physiology, nursing fundamentals and medical-surgical nursing in classroom and clinical settings.

“This past year highlighted the critical role that nurses play in providing skilled and compassionate medical care for those in need,” Magowan said. “Through the introduction of the associate degree RN program, we look forward to fostering the learning and development of the next generation of dedicated and career-ready nurses to fill vital roles in our health care systems.”

Students will have the ability to earn their degree with eligibility to sit for the NCLEX-RN licensure exam in 16 months. Visit bryantstratton.edu for information.