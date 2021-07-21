COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Hilton

Nicole Frankenberger, of Hilton, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in health care management from SUNY Canton.

Maura Palmer, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list for the College of Arts and Sciences at John Carroll University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

North Chili

Cameron Cecere, of North Chili, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at John Carroll University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Ian Kenville, of North Chili, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in management from SUNY Canton.

Rochester

Erica Bertolone, Kristen Dimmick and Mycah Stuckey, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY Canton.

Thomas Gallina and Shauna Glavin, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at John Carroll University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rebecca Shust, of Rochester, was named a Global Scholar at Western New England University in Massachusetts for developing an understanding of another region or nation outside the U.S. Shust, a biomedical engineering major, focused on Guatemala.

Spencerport

Jessica Higgins, of Spencerport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s honor roll at Southwestern College in Kansas. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.