COLLEGE NOTES

Penfield

Shannon Burdick, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at John Carroll University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Nechelle Dias and Marisol Hooks, of Penfield, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Connecticut.

Carissa Gray, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Wheaton College in Illinois. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

John-Peter Chinelly, Olivia Gilbert and Emel Terzioglu, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at John Carroll University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Alaysia Faison, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with an Associate of Applied Science and Bachelor of Technology in criminal justice and criminal investigation from SUNY Canton.

Webster

Naquazia Couser and Scott Kimble, of Webster, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY Canton.

Meaghan Gartland, Taylor Loiacono, Jasmine McCallum and Katherine Peake, of Webster, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list for the College of Arts and Sciences at John Carroll University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Connor Manley, of Webster, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Miami University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must rank in the top 20% of undergraduates within their division.

Vincent Waver, of Webster, recently graduated with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pennsylvania. He also received a Master of Science in medical education and the Donald V. Hampton, D.O., Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Award. Waver will undergo pediatrics residency training with the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.