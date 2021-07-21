RIT seeking wellness study participants

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Participants are needed for the Enhanced Lifestyles for Metabolic Syndrome study conducted by Rochester Institute of Technology’s Wegmans School of Health and Nutrition.

The clinical trial evaluates a program developed at Rush University Medical School and is designed to reverse conditions leading to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke.

Eligible participants must be 18 or older and have three of the following conditions that contribute to metabolic syndrome: high blood sugar levels, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and triglyceride levels, and a large waistline.

Individuals will be compensated for participating in the study. People who have a history of heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes or bariatric surgery are not eligible. Call 585-484-7613, email elmsummer@rit.edu or visit elmtrial.org for information.