COLLEGE NOTES

Maddie Berl, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Montclair State University in New Jersey. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Tyler Bernhardt, Kassidy Burrows, Ben Clements, Jake Colucci, Zach Hall, Seth Magistrado, Justin Man, Will Merges, Tyler Pauly, Parker Reese, Samantha Reese, Taylor Reese, Alexander Rohring, Teresa Schmidt, Ryan Stark and Kathryn Westfall, of Farmington, and Eric Barron, Meghan Bowers, Jordan Brown, Matthew Clements, Roman Czornobil, Collin Giess, Brady Grow, Christopher Heltz, Aidan Hyser, Greg Jameson, Michael Jones, Joseph Kollie, Samuel Lyle-Aldrich, Evan Millspaugh, Michael Nersinger, Alex Newton, Aaron Nguyen, Ashar Rahman, Jonny Robinson, Zachary Sanfilippo, Brendan Scarsella, Gabby Tremiti, Taylor Ward and Emily Wesson, of Victor, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA for nine credits of coursework.

Ajla Karabegovic, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four graded credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Delaney Schottland, of Victor, graduated in 2021 from the University of Connecticut.