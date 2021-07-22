COLLEGE NOTES

Maddie Berl, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Montclair State University in New Jersey. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.  

Tyler BernhardtKassidy BurrowsBen ClementsJake ColucciZach HallSeth MagistradoJustin ManWill MergesTyler PaulyParker Reese, Samantha ReeseTaylor ReeseAlexander RohringTeresa SchmidtRyan Stark and Kathryn Westfall, of Farmington, and Eric BarronMeghan BowersJordan Brown, Matthew ClementsRoman CzornobilCollin GiessBrady GrowChristopher HeltzAidan HyserGreg JamesonMichael JonesJoseph KollieSamuel Lyle-AldrichEvan Millspaugh, Michael NersingerAlex NewtonAaron Nguyen, Ashar RahmanJonny RobinsonZachary SanfilippoBrendan ScarsellaGabby Tremiti, Taylor Ward and Emily Wesson, of Victor, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA for nine credits of coursework.  

Ajla Karabegovic, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four graded credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.  

Delaney Schottland, of Victor, graduated in 2021 from the University of Connecticut. 