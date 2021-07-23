M&T Bank announces funding for College Bound program

COURTESY OF M&T BANK

M&T Bank recently announced $350,000 in grant funding to provide multi-year support for the M&T Charitable Foundation’s College Bound program at St. John Fisher College.

The program helps high school students from low-income households become first-generation college students by providing access to the information and help they need to navigate the college admissions process and discover potential career paths.

“We believe every student deserves access to educational opportunities that empower them to pursue their career goals, no matter their background,” said Dan Burns, regional president for Rochester and a member of the college’s board of trustees. “We’re grateful for everyone involved in the M&T Charitable Foundation College Bound program. Their work to help young people understand how to find, apply and select the right college paves the way to bright futures and big opportunities.”

Students learn how to search for colleges, navigate the application process and choose the right school for them. It also introduces them to what to expect once they get to college, and provides ongoing assistance to students and their families throughout their senior year. Since its inception in 2007, the program has served more than 450 students.

Program participants must be nominated by a school official after meeting certain criteria. Students then submit their own applications. When the application process is completed, 36 students are selected to join the program.

M&T Bank will provide $250,000 in grant funding over five years, which will establish a $125,000 permanent endowment and provide $125,000 in operating support over the next five years. This new commitment follows the $100,000 in funding M&T awarded to the College Bound program over two years in 2019 and 2020.

The funds support transportation and meals, lodging in a residence hall, admissions professionals from Fisher and several other Rochester colleges, and other program staff.