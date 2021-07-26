Salvation Army teaming with Walmart to ‘Stuff the Bus’

COURTESY OF THE SALVATION ARMY

The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester is working with local Walmart stores to collect school supplies for disadvantaged families during its annual “Stuff the Bus” event on Aug. 6-8.

Walmart locations in the Rochester area will have bins in place to receive donated educational items that the Salvation Army will distribute locally. An online registry is available at salarmy.us/rocstb21 for those at home who wish to donate.

Since the pandemic, the Salvation Army of Rochester provided more than 4,300 meal bags and served more than 10,000 individuals with clothing, meal vouchers, essential supplies and emergency housing. It provides day camp, afterschool programs and extracurricular activities to help kids and families succeed. Visit easternusa.salvationarmy.org/empire/rochester for information.