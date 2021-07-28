COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Erin Ebert and Jackson Vogt, of Penfield, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton. To be eligible, students must carry at least four graded credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Ariana Rivera, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Montclair State University in New Jersey. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Webster

Rachel Hill, of Webster, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton. To be eligible, students must carry at least four graded credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Leah Shammah and Dalton Talbot, of Webster, joined the Finger Lakes Community College chapter of Phi Theta Kappa for the 2020-21 academic year. To be eligible, students must complete at least 15 hours of associate degree coursework and earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.