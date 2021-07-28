COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Greece

Timothy Obilisundar-Delaney, of Greece, joined the Finger Lakes Community College chapter of Phi Theta Kappa for the 2020-21 academic year. To be eligible, students must complete at least 15 hours of associate degree coursework and earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Hilton

Ryan Beutel and John Pfeffer, of Hilton, joined the Finger Lakes Community College chapter of Phi Theta Kappa for the 2020-21 academic year. To be eligible, students must complete at least 15 hours of associate degree coursework and earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Rochester

Alexander Williams, of Rochester, recently graduated with a Master of Science in recreation, parks and sport management from Frostburg State University in Maryland.