COLLEGE NOTES

Chloe Bliss, Gabrielle Constantino, Bianca Laudise, Kasey Lawrence and Linda Mesick, of Farmington, and Corey Baiera, Alyssa Baird, Adam Cary, Samantha Catholdi, Gabrielle Landry, Alfonso Montes, Bonnie Pestle, Liam Richards and Katrina VanOrman, of Victor, joined the Finger Lakes Community College chapter of Phi Theta Kappa for the 2020-21 academic year. To be eligible, students must complete at least 15 hours of associate degree coursework and earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.

John Chambers, Sonia Huang, Alexander Rohring and Meghan Tuma, of Farmington, and Anthony Casinelli, Matthew Clements, Louis De Souza, Lily Garnaat, Brad Johnson, Owen Palzer, Mason Perry, Sydney Vanwinkle, Taylor Ward and Emily Wesson, of Victor, graduated in May 2021 from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Emma Mulac, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s honor list at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 semester average.