RIT/NTID to offer online business administration degree

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

An online degree program designed to prepare students for careers in business operations and provide the fundamentals of business planning, communication and critical decision-making skills offered by Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf is accepting students for the spring 2022 semester.

The Associate of Applied Science in business administration prepares deaf and hard-of-hearing students to enter the workforce immediately following graduation, and is ideal for deaf and hard-of-hearing working professionals who would like to advance their careers by enhancing their skills.

Students are required to complete a cooperative education work experience before graduation, providing practical real-world applications of their learning. Visit rit.edu/online/study/business-administration-aas for information.