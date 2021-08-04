COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Brockport

Julia Pacitto, of Brockport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Churchville

Helena Buttons and Christopher Olix, of Churchville, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Gates

Selena Allen, of Gates, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Adoniadis Savidis, of Gates, recently received the Senior Outstanding Math Award at Nazareth College. Savidis was named to the dean’s list every semester of college.

Hamlin

John Rath, of Hamlin, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Laura Robinson, of Hamlin, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Hilton

Kyndal Hetzel, of Hilton, graduated in spring 2021 from Buffalo State.

Victoria Maier, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

North Chili

Micah Audycki, of North Chili, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Alexander Carioty, of North Chili, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in international relations from Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva.

Marcus Postell, of North Chili, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Joshua Brink, Dominic DiMonda, Natalie Faas, Kayla Jackson, Carlo Mastrodonato, Nicholas Soluri and Jasmine Thomas, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jacob Buck and Ilia Bagley, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 merit list at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students complete at least two courses and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Brianna Donnelly, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 provost’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Latasha Dunbar, Deanna James, Jamie Hargreaves, Tierney O’Shea, Sydney Williams and Brittney Younglove, of Rochester, graduated in spring 2021 from Buffalo State.

Robert Flaherty and Claire Gallucci, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Cazenovia College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Samantha King, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Albright College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must take at least three letter-graded courses and earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Alaina Kosko and Joe Pizzi, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Tufts University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Michael Namorato, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Miami University in Ohio.

Linda Nguyen, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in culinary arts management from SUNY Delhi.

Spencerport

Rachel Brase, Zachary Case and Edward Laduca, of Spencerport, were named to the spring 2021 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Rebecca Cubiotti, Abigail Steele and Delaney Uebelacker, of Spencerport, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.