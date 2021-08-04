COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Alexander Bush and Jack Fahy, of Penfield, graduated in May 2021 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Sydney Carlo, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Torrey Paladino, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2021 merit list at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students complete at least two courses and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Chloe Reber, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Rochester

Victoria Bogacki and Nathan Ritchie, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Andrea’H De Jernett, Taijanah Jackson, Charliees King and Trevon Pitts, of Rochester, graduated in spring 2021 from Buffalo State.

Kiarangely Rodriguez, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Cazenovia College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Hannah Szuba, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Alexis Wentworth, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 merit list at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students complete at least two courses and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Webster

Joseph Alaimo, Tyler Coyne, Jacob Folts, Christine Garvey, Shannon Harris, Emma Kurtz and Jack Wascovich, of Webster, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Jillian Galanti, Michael Tebyrtse, Ashley Tranello, Nicholas LoPresti and Adam Sokolowski, of Webster, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Miah Latvala, of Webster, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Yuli Liang and Brieann Voss, of Webster, graduated in spring 2021 from Buffalo State.

Alyssa Mancuso and Alayna Simmons, of Webster, were named to the spring 2021 merit list at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students complete at least two courses and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Justin Piotrowski, Jeff Rector and Carter VanGee, of Webster, were named to the spring 2021 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.