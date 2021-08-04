COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Laura Broderick, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA. Broderick majors in psychology.

Elizabeth Shaw, of Farmington, and Elizabeth Cary, Rob Grasso, Cole Moszak, Erin Wilmot and Cameron Yost, of Victor, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Alexander Sidare, of Farmington, and Madison Chapin, Alexandra Perry and Gabriella Melendez, of Victor, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.