RIT Graduate School looks toward the future

Rochester Institute of Technology officially created the RIT Graduate School, replacing the RIT Office of Graduate Education.

“Moving forward, the RIT Graduate School will retain its organizational structure and continue to offer its current programs,” Provost Ellen Granberg said. “It will also hold the same mission to collaborate with college deans, faculty, staff and students at RIT’s home and international campuses; advocate for graduate education and the needs of students; and promote research, creative practice and experiential learning.”

Graduate education at RIT is decentralized, with professional and research-based programs housed and administered in the nine colleges and two degree granting units: the School of Individualized Study and Golisano Institute for Sustainability. The Graduate School will continue its supporting role with a new elevated status and the ability to confer degrees.