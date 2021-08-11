COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Rochester

Fanny Ramos, of Rochester, graduated in spring 2021 with a Master of Business Administration in management from New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury.

Webster

Macayla Belt, of Webster, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration (criminal justice management) from Nichols College in Massachusetts.