COLLEGE NOTES

Brighton

Spencer Jones, of Brighton, graduated in July 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in marine transportation from SUNY Maritime College in the Bronx.

Fairport

Elizabeth Fredette, Robert Holmes and Spencer Thomas, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Hartford in Connecticut.

Katherine Jefferis, of Fairport, recently performed in the Conservatory of Music Senior Honors Recital at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. Jefferis majors in voice performance.

Pittsford

Makenna Graney, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Hartford in Connecticut.

Nate Strauf, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 and spring 2021 dean’s lists at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Strauf majors in civil engineering and is enrolled in the honors program.

Becca Vaules, of Pittsford, was named to the winter 2021 dean’s list at Bates College in Maine. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.88 GPA.

West Henrietta

Simranjeet Singh, of West Henrietta, graduated in spring 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in computer science from New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury. Singh was named to the presidential honor list for earning a minimum 3.7 GPA.